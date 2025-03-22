Aadhaar-based attendance in Telangana hospitals soon

HYDERABAD: The Director of Public Health on Friday issued an order for the implementation of the Aadhaar-based attendance system (ABAS) in all the district government health facilities in the state.

The ABAS will be implemented for the staff working in all the PHCs, sub-centres, UPHCs, Ayushman Arogya Mandir (basti dawakhanas and palle dawakhanas) and any other health facilities under the office of the DM&HO.

A mobile facial authentication system developed by the Telangana Technology Services was earlier implemented in Khammam district as a pilot project.

Following the successful deployment of the system in the district, the Health department issued an order to implement the ABAS across the entire state.