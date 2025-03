HYDERABAD: The state BJP was abuzz on Friday over discussions that the party high command is likely to appoint Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as the new state unit president. This decision is seen as part of a larger strategy to strengthen the party in Telangana and position it for victory in the next Assembly elections.

Once he is appointed as party state chief, Sanjay is likely to be removed from his current MoS position during the upcoming Union Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is also planning to appoint two MPs as ministers of state in the Union Cabinet expansion.

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna are considered frontrunners for these positions.

Reliable sources from the BJP confirm that Sanjay’s return as state president is almost certain, with an official announcement expected by the end of this month or in the first week of April. If appointed, it would mark his second term in the role.