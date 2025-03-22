With no deputy leader, BRS lacks steam to counter Congress attack

HYDERABAD: The absence of a deputy leader in the Assembly is making it increasingly difficult for the opposition BRS to effectively counter the ruling Congress.

With Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao choosing to stay away from the Assembly session, the party lacks a deputy leader to spearhead the charge against the Congress.

So far, no one has been appointed to this crucial position. Although senior party leader T Harish Rao is leading the BRS in the Assembly, his efforts are often hampered as he does not hold the official title of deputy leader.

The BRS is also hesitant to appoint Harish Rao as deputy leader due to internal dynamics. With KT Rama Rao already serving as the party’s working president, elevating Harish Rao to deputy leader could invite criticism that the party is continuing its family-centric tradition even after losing power.

This leadership vacuum has left the BRS struggling to mount a strong defence against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who frequently targets KCR in his speeches.