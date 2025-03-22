With no deputy leader, BRS lacks steam to counter Congress attack

HYDERABAD: The absence of a deputy leader in the Assembly is making it increasingly difficult for the opposition BRS to effectively counter the ruling Congress.
With Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao choosing to stay away from the Assembly session, the party lacks a deputy leader to spearhead the charge against the Congress.
So far, no one has been appointed to this crucial position. Although senior party leader T Harish Rao is leading the BRS in the Assembly, his efforts are often hampered as he does not hold the official title of deputy leader.
The BRS is also hesitant to appoint Harish Rao as deputy leader due to internal dynamics. With KT Rama Rao already serving as the party’s working president, elevating Harish Rao to deputy leader could invite criticism that the party is continuing its family-centric tradition even after losing power.
This leadership vacuum has left the BRS struggling to mount a strong defence against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who frequently targets KCR in his speeches.
Recently, the chief minister raised the issue of KCR drawing over Rs 57 lakh as salary for his role as Opposition leader while attending the Assembly session only twice since December 2023, when the Congress came to power in the state.
Many BRS MLAs are now urging the party to appoint an MLA as deputy leader, especially as the Budget session progresses and the need to counter the Congress intensifies. This apart, the party currently lacks whips in the Assembly, further weakening its position.
According to sources, KCR has recently indicated that he plans to appoint a deputy leader and whips soon. Since Harish Rao, being part of the KCR family, is unlikely to be chosen, other names being considered include former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and G Jagadish Reddy.
The party chief may also consider appointing KP Vivekananda as whip, while the second position could go to P Sabitha Indra Reddy or V Sunitha Laxma Reddy.
