BRS will storm back to power on its own, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) expressed confidence that the pink party will come to power on its own in the upcoming elections, ruling out any alliance with other parties.

“Flies will come where there is jaggery”, he remarked, suggesting that certain people were eyeing Telangana’s rice resources with an intent to loot them.

On Saturday, former Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander led a maha padayatra from Godavarikhani, named “Godavari Kanniti Gosa,” which culminated at KCR’s farmhouse in Erravelli.

Addressing the gathering, KCR stated that during his 10-year tenure, Telangana faced no major issues and now, under Congress rule, the state was grappling with several challenges.

Recalling past struggles, KCR asserted that he never backed down from fighting for Telangana, even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi exerted extreme pressure on him. He asserted that only the BRS would continue to safeguard Telangana’s rights and drive its development without compromise.

The Leader of the Opposition also criticised former prime minister Indira Gandhi, accusing her of betraying Telangana. He stated that if there had been no alliance in Andhra Pradesh, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu would not have won the elections.

Expressing his frustration, he reiterated that Telangana was forcibly merged with AP in the past and that no leader is permanent. He urged everyone to follow in his footsteps.

The BRS chief called on the party leaders to fight for Telangana’s rights, accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil its poll promises. He praised the BRS for introducing welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi, stating that these initiatives were not part of the party manifesto but were implemented for the welfare of the people.