How Telangana's Narnoor became a model for the country

ADILABAD: Once languishing at the bottom of nutrition, infrastructure and quality of life metrics, Narnoor has traversed a long road from forgotten to the forefront.

After Narnoor was selected under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) on January 7, 2023, the administration focused on health, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure, social development and financial inclusion. By June 2023, it assumed the first spot in Delta Ranking across southern India for its outstanding performance under the ABP.

In recognition of this achievement, Narnoor was awarded a Rs 1 crore grant. This remarkable growth led to the Mandal being shortlisted among the Top 30 blocks in India out of the total 426 under ABP for PM Awards 2025. Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Rajarshi Shah said Narnoor’s journey from just an aspirational block to a model of rural development is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and community participation.

With continuous efforts, dedicated leadership and unwavering community spirit, this once-forgotten block is now writing a new chapter, he remarked.

With the entire district performing badly on health and medical metrics, Narnoor was not performing that well either. However, with 100% Antenatal Care (ANC) registrations, institutional deliveries and nutrition interventions, Narnoor has tackled malnutrition head-on.