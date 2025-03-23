How Telangana's Narnoor became a model for the country

ADILABAD: Once languishing at the bottom of nutrition, infrastructure and quality of life metrics, Narnoor has traversed a long road from forgotten to the forefront.
After Narnoor was selected under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) on January 7, 2023, the administration focused on health, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure, social development and financial inclusion. By June 2023, it assumed the first spot in Delta Ranking across southern India for its outstanding performance under the ABP.
In recognition of this achievement, Narnoor was awarded a Rs 1 crore grant. This remarkable growth led to the Mandal being shortlisted among the Top 30 blocks in India out of the total 426 under ABP for PM Awards 2025. Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Rajarshi Shah said Narnoor’s journey from just an aspirational block to a model of rural development is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and community participation.
With continuous efforts, dedicated leadership and unwavering community spirit, this once-forgotten block is now writing a new chapter, he remarked.
With the entire district performing badly on health and medical metrics, Narnoor was not performing that well either. However, with 100% Antenatal Care (ANC) registrations, institutional deliveries and nutrition interventions, Narnoor has tackled malnutrition head-on.
Officials say the lunchbox service ensured that pregnant women in agricultural households received proper nutrition, even if they missed meals at anganwadi centres.
With two upgraded NQAS-ready sub-centres and health camps under PM JANMAN MMU, healthcare became more accessible than ever, the officials added.
Another unique initiative, Girijan Poshan Mitra, was also launched to eliminate anaemia among adolescent girls in Ashram schools.
District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Rathod Narender says district officials intensified efforts to achieve 100% ANC registrations, boost institutional deliveries and scale up nutrition interventions to combat maternal and child health challenges.
“This transformation isn’t just about improving statistics,” Narender remarks. “It’s about changing lives, creating opportunities, and rewriting futures for mothers and children who once faced systemic neglect.”
Several other measures were implemented to drive change through education, agriculture and water management, women’s empowerment and digital governance sectors.
Way forward
Despite the initial hullabaloo about national recognition, officials are focused on scaling up sustainable solutions. Plans are underway for 100% NQAS certification of health centres, the establishment of a tribal museum, more RO water plants, community libraries and an expansion of digital classrooms, the authorities say.
With CSR partners like Nirmaan, Swashodhan Trust, and PinkiShe Foundation, initiatives like telemedicine, menstrual health awareness and digital inclusion will further empower communities.