Miss World 2025 contestants likely to meditate at Buddhavanam

NALGONDA: Hyderabad is set to host the Miss World 2025 pageant this May, and as part of their cultural immersion, contestants from across the globe are expected to visit Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar. The announcement was made by Tourism department Managing Director K Prakash Reddy during a review meeting on Saturday with Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat Chandra Pawar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Prakash said special arrangements are being made to showcase Buddhavanam as a global meditation centre and tourist attraction. The Miss World participants are likely to visit Buddhavanam, Vijaya Vihar and the Nagarjunasagar Dam, engaging in meditation sessions that align with the spiritual essence of the location, he added.

The Miss World 2025 competition, scheduled from May 7 to 31, will see participation from contestants representing 140 countries, including 30 from the Asia. On May 12, coinciding with Buddha Purnima, the contestants are expected to travel from Hyderabad to Nagarjunasagar, where they will visit Buddhacharita Vanam, the Buddha Stupa, and participate in meditation rituals.

The tourism MD said the event presents an opportunity to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural and artistic heritage to an international audience. Visitors will be introduced to the traditional Gadwal and Pochampally sarees, Kalamkari art and vibrant tourism offerings and handicrafts.

To ensure a grand welcome, a cultural programme featuring local artistes, a drone show and enhanced greenery by the Forest department are being planned at Buddhavanam. Special measures are also being taken to provide seamless accommodation, dining and security arrangements for the Miss World contestants.

Collector Tripathi asserted that the revenue administration, under the charge of the Miryalaguda sub-collector, will oversee all arrangements, including accommodation and logistics. The SP added that strict security measures would be implemented, with passes issued for entry and police and ambulance services on standby.

To further enhance the experience, generators and air-conditioning facilities would be installed in the mini-conference hall at Buddhavanam, along with a video show highlighting Telangana’s tourism potential.

Following the review meeting, the MD, district collector and SP inspected key locations to ensure that all arrangements align with the grand vision of positioning Buddhavanam as a world-class spiritual and tourist destination.