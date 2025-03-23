Telangana

Telangana Mahila Congress switches gears on women’s reservations

Mahila Congress activists stage a protest in front of the BJP state headquarters at Nampally, demnding implemention of 33% women’s quota(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mahila Congress, clad in red to symbolise Shakti, on Saturday attempted to lay siege to the BJP state party office at Nampally in Hyderabad, demanding the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023.

Their march from Gandhi Bhavan to the BJP office on the opposite side of the road affected vehicular traffic briefly. The police stepped in and took the Mahila Congress workers into preventive custody, ending their rally.

Speaking to the media, Telangana Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao said that the Union Finance Minister was focused on levying GST on tomatoes but had not focused on implementing 33% reservation for women.

Sunitha Rao said that the Mahila Congress would not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move about in Telangana if the 33% reservation for women was not implemented.

She also appealed to women in the BJP to raise the issue in the best interest of women’s empowerment.

