100-day TB Mukt Abhiyan concludes in Telangana, campaign highlights progress, gaps

HYDERABAD: The 100-day TB Mukt Abhiyan, launched in the state on December 7 as part of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the National Health Mission (NHM) by the Centre, concluded on March 21.

It was launched in nine districts—Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, Suryapet and Wanaparthy.

According to the National TB Prevalence Survey, Telangana has a burden of 296 TB cases per lakh population. The nine districts were identified based on the national criteria of a high notification rate (200 per lakh population), a mortality rate above 3.6% and a prevalence above 400 per lakh population.

A deeper analysis of TB Mukt Abhiyan statistics in the state indicates that although the initiative achieved tangible success in many areas, there is still a long way to go in eliminating the disease.

According to the official report, the state has recorded 17,142 TB cases from January 1 2024 to March 21, out of which more than 4,600 cases were recorded during the 100-day campaign.

The campaign was conducted by identifying and testing high-risk populations using 26 mobile TB testing vehicles, digital X-ray machines, and CBNAAT machines.

During the campaign, 17,01,433 vulnerable individuals were screened, with the highest number in Adilabad, where 5,04,481 people were screened.

As many as 7,253 individuals were tested with microscopy tests, whereas 68,208 people were tested through NAAT.

In X-ray screening, the campaign achieved only 52% of the target, as only 73,341 out of 1,41,061 enrolled individuals were screened.

According to official data, out of 16,534 beneficiaries of the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), 12,064 beneficiaries, i.e., 73%, received the full payment, and 13,743, or 83%, received at least one benefit.

The campaign also lagged behind in the distribution of poshan kits to TB patients. The distribution was particularly poor in Karimnagar, where not even a single patient out of 363 who had consented received the kit, whereas in Medak, only one out of 133 patients received the kit. The overall state figure stood at 61%.

Giving an overview of the campaign, Dr A Rajesham, joint director of the state TB Elimination Programme, told TNIE, “The outreach of the campaign was extensive and we were able to reach remote and underserved areas to screen the population.