Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy: CM Revanth Reddy to launch fine rice distribution on March 30

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would launch the distribution of fine rice (Sanna Biyyam) to white ration card holders in Huzurnagar on March 30.

He, along with R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other leaders, visited the historic Janapahad dargah in Palakeedu mandal and later held a review meeting on developmental and welfare projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the grain distribution initiative, he said it would benefit 84% of Telangana’s population and provide six kg of fine rice per person each month. He criticised the previous government’s supply of coarse rice (Doddu Biyyam), alleging misuse and diversion to beer companies and poultry farms. Calling it a dignified reform, he said the move aligns with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s vision for a hunger-free India.

On irrigation, Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed the previous BRS government for allowing Andhra Pradesh to overdraw Krishna river water, leading to a crisis in Telangana’s reservoirs. He asserted that pending irrigation projects, including Gandamalla, Brahmana Vellamla, Dindi and Nellikallu, would be prioritised, and all lift irrigation systems under the Nagarjunasagar project would be revived. He also announced a high-level review of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project, chaired by the chief minister on Monday, and said that work would resume soon.

He also attended Iftar programmes in Kodad and Huzurnagar later.