Parliamentary panel recommends monitoring, timely funding for Medak Industrial Area

HYDERABAD: A parliamentary panel has recommended that the government develop a mechanism to oversee the physical progress of projects along with the timely release of budgetary allocations for the Pashamylaram Industrial Area in Medak district, which is included in the Modified Industrial Infrastructure Up-Gradation Scheme (MIIUS).

The Union government approved this project in 2015 at a cost of Rs 101.16 crore. It also approved Rs 24.76 crore as a grant but has so far released only Rs 9.92 crore. In the same year, the Union government approved two other projects under this scheme — one in Karnataka and another in Odisha. The physical progress of Karnataka’s Kolhar Industrial Area is 99% and Odisha’s Angul Aluminium Park is 95%, whereas the physical progress of Pashamylaram Industrial Area in Medak stands at only 53%.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce noted that the funds allocated for 2024–25 were not utilised and expressed concern over the slow pace of physical progress. In response, the committee recommended that the Union government take proactive measures to ensure the utilisation of budgetary allocations.

Meanwhile, the MIIUS was notified in July 2013. Under MIIUS, projects were undertaken to upgrade infrastructure in existing industrial parks, estates, or areas. The scheme has been discontinued since March 31, 2017.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Commerce, the Union government has proposed releasing Rs 250 crore in 2025–26 for Zaheerabad Industrial Area.