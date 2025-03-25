Big three gear up for challenges ahead of local body polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The local body elections have galvanised the two national parties and one regional party into action in Telangana.
The BJP is set to revamp its Telangana unit with a new president soon, while the ruling Congress is expected to form a full-fledged committee for the TPCC and a complete Cabinet.
The BRS is also gearing up for the challenge ahead, with preparations for a membership drive and district tours of its working president KT Rama Rao. The party is fostering an upbeat mood among its workers for the plenary and a massive public meeting planned in Warangal on April 27.
The BJP is on the verge of announcing its new state president. It has already completed the appointment of district presidents. The national leadership is in discussion with senior leaders and state committee members to finalise the candidate for the state president.
The party is keen on selecting a leader who can unite all sections while launching an aggressive, high-voltage campaign against both the Congress and the BRS. The party is digging in its heels for its long-term objective of capturing power in the state.
The party high command has summoned Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy to Delhi. Sources indicated that that senior leaders want to consult him before announcing their decision on the new state chief. The party is also reportedly considering appointing two MPs from Telangana as ministers of state.
Shifting gears
Meanwhile, the Congress is swiftly shifting gears. It is likely to fill the six existing Cabinet vacancies soon, possibly by Ugadi on March 30. Besides, the party high command is focused on finalising working presidents, vice presidents, senior vice presidents, and general secretaries in the organisational setup.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud have left for Delhi, where they are expected to discuss Cabinet expansion.
On the other hand, the BRS is preparing its cadre for its silver jubilee on April 27. Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly busy restructuring the party with new leaders ahead of the plenary and membership drive after the Assembly session concludes. The party is also focused on strengthening its frontal organisations and forming full committees, with a mix of senior and young blood next month.