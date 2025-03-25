Telangana HC grants state, Centre 10 days to file reply on PIL against forest land transfer

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court has granted 10 days to the state and union governments as well as other respondent authorities to file their reply on the aspects of interim relief in a PIL related to alienation of 400 acres of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli village.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, admitted the PIL filed by Vata Foundation ENPO, a registered environmental non-profit organisation, represented by its founding trustee Uday Krishna Peddireddy, challenging the transfer of land situated in Sy No 25 at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC).

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the land in question belongs to a reserve forest and is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including endangered species. The forest houses two significant lakes, Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake, along with unique geological formations, such as the ‘Mushroom Rock.’

It also serves as a crucial ecological habitat for 237 species of birds, peacocks, spotted deer, wild boars, star tortoises, and various snake species, including the Indian Rock Python.

The petitioner has urged the court to recognise the forest as a national park and to restrain any further activities on the land that could impact its ecological balance. The bench directed the respondents to submit their replies within 10 days and adjourned the matter to April 7 for further hearing.