Tribal residential degree college students enjoy visit to Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: Students of Patancheru Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College had a unique opportunity to witness the workings of democracy first hand when they visited the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

During their visit, the students observed the legislative proceedings, gaining valuable insights into parliamentary discussions, decision-making processes, and governance. They watched debates on key policies and learned about the roles and responsibilities of elected representatives in shaping the state’s policies.

Dr Alagu Varshini, Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) encouraged the students them to remain informed about legislative affairs and underscored the importance of civic engagement in a democratic society.

The visit served as an educational experience for the students, fostering their understanding of the legislative system and inspiring them to take an active interest in governance and policy-making.