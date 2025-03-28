Brick kiln operations in disarray in Narsingapur

JAGTIAL: Brick kiln operations in Narsingapur village under Jagtial rural mandal are in disarray as the district administration recovered 90 acres of government land.

Authorities issued a 48-hour deadline, set to conclude on Friday, for vacating the premises. Collector B Satya Prasad had earlier warned operators to cease activities within this timeframe.

Jagtial Rural Mandal Tahsildar A Srinivas stated that revenue officials are preparing to auction the brick kilns on Friday. Operators allege that they were deceived by landowners who leased out assigned land with false documents. According to authorities, 17 brick kiln centres are currently operating on the recovered land.

It may be recalled that last month, Narsingapur villagers submitted a representation at the Prajavani programme, demanding that government land be allocated to local residents and not outsiders.

They claimed that while the village has 378 acres of government land, only 220 acres are reflected in the revenue record.

During former chief minister YS Rajashekara Reddy’s tenure, 75 acres were distributed to beneficiaries in five phases.

However, after the Dharani portal was introduced, 80 to 100 acres of government land were included in the portal under non-resident individuals lacking local ration cards and Aadhaar identification.

Revenue officials stated that assigned land sold illegally will not be returned. “The recovered land will be retained for government programmes,” affirmed the tahsildar.