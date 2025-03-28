Four held in Class X question paper leak case in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: Kamareddy police have arrested four persons, including a digital media professional, a YouTuber and three minors, in connection with the leak of the 10th class question paper from ZPHS, Jukkal. The three minors have been sent to juvenile court. Police suspect that two other scribes may also be involved in the paper leak.

Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra stated that the accused, Jadav Sanjai, wanted to assist his son during the SSC mathematics exam. To do so, he provided a blank sheet to Sayed Mubees, a waterman at the exam centre, instructing him to pass it to his son. The student then wrote five questions (13 to 17) on the sheet, which Mubees later handed back to Sanjai.

At the same time, another person, Manoj, noticed the activity, took a photo, and forwarded it to a local Telugu digital news scribe. The image was then shared with three more journalists, one of whom posted it in a local WhatsApp group before deleting it.

Authorities have warned that such illegal activities will be dealt with strictly and all accused will face legal action.