Institutional deliveries in Telangana govt hospitals increased by 5 per cent

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The Amma Bharosa programme, launched by the district administration to encourage institutional deliveries in government hospitals across Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, is yielding positive outcomes. In the last three months, the number of deliveries in government hospitals has increased by about 5%.

Officials are visiting pregnant women in their final month of pregnancy, providing them with nutritious food, and motivating them to choose government hospitals for deliveries.

As part of this initiative, from April 1 to 30, district officials, including the district collector, mandal-level officers, health department officials and medical staff, are visiting the homes of 218 pregnant women who are close to delivery.

Pregnant women have been reassured that 108 emergency services will be readily available in case of emergencies. The officials are urging them to trust the government hospitals and utilise the services.

Meanwhile, District Collector M Hanumantha Rao visited a woman named Akhila, who is a high-risk pregnant woman and a previous cesarean section in Marrikunta tanda of Turkapalli mandal. He enquired about the reasons behind her cesarean delivery and advised her to ensure that her second delivery takes place in a government hospital. He also offered financial assistance to the family.

Similarly, DMHO Dr Manohar visited another pregnant woman, Sirisha, from Mallapuram, Yadagirigutta mandal, who has a negative blood group. He guided her on precautions to be taken during delivery and postpartum care for 42 days.