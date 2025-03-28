KT Rama Rao accuses CM Revanth of making contradictory statements over state's financial situation

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government was mismanaging the state’s finances, BRS MLA and former minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making contradictory statements on the financial situation of Telangana outside and inside the Assembly.

Indirectly referring to the CM as the protagonist of the movie Aparichitudu, who suffers from multiple personality disorder, he said: “Outside, they say there’s no debt, claiming bankruptcy. Here [in the Assembly], they thump their chests saying they have taken loans to the tune of 1.58 lakh crore.”

“Whose utterance is correct — that of Ramu who speaks outside or Remo in the Assembly? Revanth Reddy should clarify,” he said.

The BRS MLA challenged the government’s revenue claims, stating, “They boasted that the state was flooded with investments at Davos meetings and claimed welfare is outstanding. Then why did the chief minister say that the state’s revenue dropped by Rs 71,000 crore? He must explain.”

Highlighting the “lack of funds” for critical commitments, he said: “There are no funds for employees’ DA, no funds to implement six guarantees and no funds for 10 grams of gold for newly weds.”

Questioning the government’s priorities, he said: “Let’s go to Kodangal or Sircilla and ask any farmer if 100 per cent of his/her loan has been waived. If they say yes, I’ll take permanent political retirement. Will the chief minister accept this challenge?”

The BRS leader also referred to CAG figures and said: “The CM should clarify whose calculations were wrong — his or that of CAG? According to CAG, the government pays Rs 2,750 crore per month, including principal and interest.”