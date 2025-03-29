Aspirants tense as suspense hangs over Cabinet expansion in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Suspense hangs over the state Cabinet expansion as none of the aspirants has got any confirmation either from the state leadership or the high command, leading to disappointment among those waiting for the all-important call from Delhi.

Sources stated that the Cabinet expansion is likely to be put on hold until the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session on April 4 as AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be busy till then.

Meanwhile, a section of the Congress leaders is said to be unhappy over the reports of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Chennur MLA Vivek Venkataswamy being considered for Cabinet posts.

A few leaders are pinning their hopes on the party high command to help them land a ministerial berth, recalling the assurances they reportedly received from the leadership in the past.

A senior leader said that some leaders as well as ministers are expressing their objection to the idea of appointing two members of the same family as ministers. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is already a minister and inducting his brother Rajagopal Reddy will invite criticism from the BRS, which is being labelled as a party controlled by a family.

Vijayashanthi eyeing berth

According to sources, the party leaders are working out ways of filling minority quota while Ameer Ali Khan, who has been appointed as an MLC under the Governor’s quota, is leaving no stone unturned to find a place in the Cabinet.

Further complicating the matters, newly-elected MLC Vijayashanthi is also lobbying for a place in the Cabinet.