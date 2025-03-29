Confusion looms over MAUD memo on terminating retired personnel in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Confusion surrounds over a recent state government memo issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) to terminate the services of as many as 177 retired personnel, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy, HMWSSB Executive Director M Satyanaryana and other officials by March 31.
The memo mandates that all special chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the secretariat departments terminate the service of all retired employees working after post-retirement, whether through appointment, contract or outsourcing basis, regardless of the source of remuneration. This applies to HoDs, corporations, boards and all state-level government agencies.
However, the list of 177 retired personnel appended to the memo appears to be outdated, as majority, particularly those from GHMC, HMDA and HMWSSB, either resigned or were terminated last year. Their continued inclusion in the list has led to widespread confusion.
Before the memo was issued, NVS Reddy and Satyanarayana were to continue their extended services until June 30 and July 31, respectively. Some retired officials are still serving in the civic bodies due to their indispensable expertise.
The government believes that extended appointments have placed a financial strain on the state exchequer. This decision follows a review by Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, which identified a significant number of extended appointments under the previous BRS administration.
Currently, there is no clear data on the number of retired personnel working on a contract or outsourcing basis in the civic departments. With many having already left, authorities are tasked with preparing an updated list.
Meanwhile, the MAUD has clarified that any department requiring the continued services of retired officers or employees must seek fresh approval with justification from the competent authority.
GHMC authorities noted that most and outsourcing personnel were terminated last year following government instructions. Only a few remain and the GHMC plans to request government approval to retain these individuals due to their vast experience.