Confusion looms over MAUD memo on terminating retired personnel in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Confusion surrounds over a recent state government memo issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) to terminate the services of as many as 177 retired personnel, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy, HMWSSB Executive Director M Satyanaryana and other officials by March 31.

The memo mandates that all special chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the secretariat departments terminate the service of all retired employees working after post-retirement, whether through appointment, contract or outsourcing basis, regardless of the source of remuneration. This applies to HoDs, corporations, boards and all state-level government agencies.

However, the list of 177 retired personnel appended to the memo appears to be outdated, as majority, particularly those from GHMC, HMDA and HMWSSB, either resigned or were terminated last year. Their continued inclusion in the list has led to widespread confusion.

Before the memo was issued, NVS Reddy and Satyanarayana were to continue their extended services until June 30 and July 31, respectively. Some retired officials are still serving in the civic bodies due to their indispensable expertise.