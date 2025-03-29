Teen hacked to death in suspected honour killing in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: A 17-year-old boy was hacked to death by a man in a suspected honour killing in Muppirithota, Eligedu mandal, Peddapalli district on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Purella Sai Kumar, is said to have been in a relationship with a girl from the same village. The girl’s father, Mutyam Sadaiah, reportedly warned the boy to stay away from her.

While the deceased was a Goud, the girl is from the Mudiraj community.

While Sai Kumar was celebrating his birthday with his friends on the outskirts of the village, Sadaiah attacked the boy with an axe.

After being struck on the leg, he tried to flee, but Sadaiah chased and attacked the boy multiple times. His friends tried to catch hold of the assailant, but he managed to escape.