Telangana HC denies interim relief to BRS MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to grant interim relief to BRS LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy in a criminal petition filed by him seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against him in FIR No. 254 of 2025, registered on March 18, 2025, at the LB Nagar police station.
Justice Lakshman directed the de-facto complainant, Hastinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha, to file a counter within 10 days and adjourned the matter to April 10, 2025 for further hearing.
The case against the BRS leader stems from a complaint lodged by Sujatha, alleging that Sudheer Reddy made inappropriate remarks against her. Consequently, the LB Nagar police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
According to reports, Sudheer Reddy made controversial comments, insinuating that Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud and corporator Banoth Sujatha were “on a honeymoon.” These remarks have triggered significant political and social backlash, leading to legal action against him.
HC dismisses IA in Bagh Amberpet land case
Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Telangana High Court has dismissed an Interlocutory Application (IA) in a criminal revision petition filed by Aedla Sudhaker Reddy, seeking an ad-interim injunction restraining the respondents and their associates from interfering with the petitioner’s peaceful enjoyment and possession of seven acres of land in survey No 563/1 at Bagh Amberpet in Amberpet mandal of Hyderabad district.
Justice Sujoy Paul, in his order, clarified that the high court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and has only protected the petitioner until the trial court decides the injunction application. He further stated that the hearing on the application has commenced, and the trial court will decide the matter based on its own merits. The court expressed confidence that the trial court would make an effort to resolve the application expeditiously.
Police told to adhere to law in TV artist case
Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana Police to adhere to Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) (formerly Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code) while issuing notices to TV artist B Vishnu Priya in a case related to online betting apps. The court also instructed the petitioner, Vishnu Priya, to cooperate with investigating officers and appear before them at Punjagutta and Miyapur police stations as required. The directive came in response to two criminal petitions filed by Vishnu Priya, seeking quashing of FIR No. 208 of 2025, registered on March 17 at Punjagutta Police Station, and FIR No. 393 of 2025, registered on March 19 at Miyapur Police Station.