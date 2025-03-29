Telangana HC denies interim relief to BRS MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to grant interim relief to BRS LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy in a criminal petition filed by him seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against him in FIR No. 254 of 2025, registered on March 18, 2025, at the LB Nagar police station.

Justice Lakshman directed the de-facto complainant, Hastinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha, to file a counter within 10 days and adjourned the matter to April 10, 2025 for further hearing.

The case against the BRS leader stems from a complaint lodged by Sujatha, alleging that Sudheer Reddy made inappropriate remarks against her. Consequently, the LB Nagar police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to reports, Sudheer Reddy made controversial comments, insinuating that Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud and corporator Banoth Sujatha were “on a honeymoon.” These remarks have triggered significant political and social backlash, leading to legal action against him.

HC dismisses IA in Bagh Amberpet land case

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Telangana High Court has dismissed an Interlocutory Application (IA) in a criminal revision petition filed by Aedla Sudhaker Reddy, seeking an ad-interim injunction restraining the respondents and their associates from interfering with the petitioner’s peaceful enjoyment and possession of seven acres of land in survey No 563/1 at Bagh Amberpet in Amberpet mandal of Hyderabad district.