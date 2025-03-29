Three kids die of suspected food poisoning in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Three children were found dead due to suspected food poisoning after having curd rice for dinner at their rented residence in Raghavendra Nagar, Ameenpur in the early hours of Friday. Their mother was hospitalised and her condition was reported to be stable.

According to Patancheru DSP Ravinder Reddy, Chennaiah, his wife Rajitha and their children Saikrishna (12), Madhu Priya (10) and Goutham (8) on Thursday night had dinner together at 9 pm. While Rajitha and her three children ate curd rice, Chennaiah did not consume it.

Following dinner, Chennaiah left for duty and returned at 11 pm. In the early hours, Rajitha complained of severe stomach pain and was rushed to a private hospital by Chennaiah. He later returned home from the hospital only to find his three children dead.

Chennaiah lodged a complaint with the police, who shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for postmortem to ascertain the reasons for the deaths. Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj also reached the spot and inquired with locals about the family.

Rajitha alias Lavanya has been working as a private school teacher, while Chennaiah is employed as a water tank driver. They are natives of Ranga Reddy district.

The DSP told TNIE that the case is being investigated from all angles.