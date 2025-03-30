Expedite construction of link roads in Hyderabad, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the construction of link roads in Hyderabad to address the city’s growing need for hassle-free travel.

In a review meeting held on Saturday with officials from the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), the chief minister discussed the construction and expansion of the link road network within Hyderabad and HMDA limits.

During the meeting, Revanth emphasised the importance of developing 49 proposed link roads to enhance connectivity between different areas, ensuring convenient and uninterrupted travel for commuters. He stressed that public interest should be the top priority in the development of road networks and urged officials to consider future requirements while expanding existing roads.

Revanth also highlighted that the construction of these roads would not only reduce inconvenience for commuters but also save travel time. He also instructed officials to complete land acquisition for the project, even if the land cost is high.

Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Advisor (Infrastructure) to state government Srinivasa Raju, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present in the meeting.