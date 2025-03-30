How Friday meetings are reshaping health in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: From hushed whispers of concern to the resounding voices of empowerment, the Sukravaram (Friday) Sabha has blossomed. What began as a sanctuary for women, a space to address health and motherhood, has transformed into a vibrant community forum, where even men and elected officials join in a symphony of progress, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for societal change.

Recognising its impact, UNICEF has documented its success. Designed as a structured platform, the Sabha empowers women through awareness, counseling and access to government schemes, with a strong emphasis on health and well-being.

This programme, spearheaded by District Collector Pamela Satpathy, was launched in June 2024. Every Friday, the collector attends these meetings at different gram panchayats, inspiring and motivating women to take charge of their well-being.