How Friday meetings are reshaping health in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: From hushed whispers of concern to the resounding voices of empowerment, the Sukravaram (Friday) Sabha has blossomed. What began as a sanctuary for women, a space to address health and motherhood, has transformed into a vibrant community forum, where even men and elected officials join in a symphony of progress, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for societal change.
Recognising its impact, UNICEF has documented its success. Designed as a structured platform, the Sabha empowers women through awareness, counseling and access to government schemes, with a strong emphasis on health and well-being.
This programme, spearheaded by District Collector Pamela Satpathy, was launched in June 2024. Every Friday, the collector attends these meetings at different gram panchayats, inspiring and motivating women to take charge of their well-being.
A key strength of Sukravaram Sabha is its interdepartmental collaboration, particularly with the Health and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) departments. This synergy has enhanced outreach, disseminated vital health information and boosted demand for public health services. By equipping women with essential knowledge and resources, the initiative promotes holistic village development, family well-being and active community participation.
During the most recent Sabha at Kokkerakunta village in Ramadugu mandal, collector Satpathy highlighted the tangible improvements achieved. Awareness among women regarding health and child nutrition has significantly increased. Haemoglobin deficiency among women has declined, and malnutrition among children has also seen a reduction. At Kokkerakunta, out of 71 children, only six are now categorised as malnourished.
Women and Child Welfare department officer K Sabhitha Kumari said the initiative has enhanced awareness about normal deliveries, helping parents understand their children’s nutritional needs and encouraging them to provide balanced diets.