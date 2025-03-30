Maharashtra IPS officer killed in road mishap

HYDERABAD: A senior IPS officer Sudhakar Pathare and his cousin Bhagwat Khodke were killed in a road accident on Saturday afternoon at Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. The duo was travelling from Hyderabad to Srisailam when their car collided with a TGSRTC bus.

Sudhakar Pathare, a 2011-batch IPS officer serving in the Maharashtra police force, had come to Telangana for training at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad. On Saturday, he, along with his cousin and a driver, embarked on a trip to Srisailam. The accident occurred around 12 pm when their car collided head-on with a TGSRTC super luxury bus that was returning from Srisailam to Hyderabad. The driver sustained severe injuries.

According to officials, Sudhakar and Bhagwat were seated in the back of the car when the collision took place. At the time of the accident, there were around 30 passengers on the bus.

Following the incident, TGSRTC authorities stated that the bus driver was not at fault. Mahabubnagar Regional Manager of TGSRTC reported that the car was on the wrong side of the road when it hit the bus. RTC officials conducted a site inspection and concluded that the bus driver bore no responsibility for the accident. Subsequently, RTC officials filed a complaint at the local police station.Further investigation is ongoing.