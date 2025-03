BHUPALPALLY: Panic swept through Kataram and surrounding villages in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday after two villagers narrowly escaped a tiger attack in the thick forest area.

According to the Kataram Forest Range Officer (FRO) J Swathi, the two villagers, Dasari Sambaiah and Raju, ventured into the forest on their bullock cart to gather firewood.

At Vudipilavancha near Erra Cheruvu, they encountered the tiger. “Hearing the noise, the tiger stretched out to attack us. We escaped by another route. Luckily we narrowly escaped death,” Sambaiah recalled.