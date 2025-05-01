Congress will rule for 10 yrs, KCR can rest in farmhouse: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came down heavily on BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising the policies of the Congress and describing it as the main villain of Telangana during the pink party’s silver jubilee celebrations at Elkathurthy village in Hanumkonda district on April 27.
Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of saint, poet and social reformer Mahatma Basaveshwara at Ravindra Bharathi here on Wednesday, Revanth asserted that the Congress would govern Telangana for the next decade while his predecessor KCR can “rest” at his farmhouse, where his legacy of ruling Telangana would be “buried”.
Deploring KCR’s lack of gratitude to the state government for providing TGSRTC buses for the BRS event, he said that the people would have appreciated it if he had acknowledged the government’s good work or raised public issues instead of attacking the ruling party.
He demanded that KCR explain how he justified his role as the Leader of the Opposition without discharging his duties. “As the Leader of the Opposition, he has drawn a salary of Rs 65 lakh till now, along with facilities like a house, vehicles and police protection but he does not work. Which law allows this? Why is he sleeping in his farmhouse instead of fulfilling his role?” Revanth asked.
Challenging KCR’s claim that welfare schemes came to a halt under Congress rule, the CM listed the ongoing initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Aarogyasri, free electricity, Shaadi Mubarak-Kalyana Lakshmi, free RTC bus travel for women and job creation for unemployed youth.
“Which scheme has been suspended? Don’t you see any of this?” he asked the BRS chief.
‘Spreading hatred with venomous speeches’
Revanth accused KCR of spreading hatred with his venomous speeches and asserted that the people were aware of his actions. He dared KCR to an open debate on development and welfare, on any topic such as Kaleshwaram, free bus travel, crop loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, recruitment, SC sub-categorisation, and caste census. “Let KCR choose (the date and venue). I’m ready,” he said.
He also questioned KCR’s audacity to label Congress as “villain No. 1” of Telangana, in spite of the Congress delivering statehood. He accused KCR of looting Telangana for a decade, claiming it was KCR’s family, not the state, that lay disturbed after the BRS’s 2023 election loss.
Likening KCR’s Warangal visit to a “cat on a pilgrimage after eating 100 mice”, Revanth said the BRS supremo’s attempt to wash away his sins at the BRS event only led to accumulation of more. “He couldn’t even mention my name at Warangal,” he remarked.
He emphasised that his government was following Basaveshwara’s principles by increasing state revenue and distributing it to the poor. “Our job is to serve the people. You should campaign for us as brand ambassadors for our good work,” he added.
Govt drawing inspiration from Basaveshwara: Bhatti
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the state government was drawing inspiration from the teachings of Mahatma Basaveshwara. He said Basaveshwara should not be viewed solely as a religious figure but as a reformist who dedicated his life to social change.
Vikramarka recalled that Basaveshwara advocated for freedom of expression and built mantapas (porticoes) to gather public opinion. He said that, in a similar spirit, the Congress government is conducting gram sabhas and gathering the views of the public.
He also stated that the concept of Integrated Residential Schools aligns with Basaveshwara’s philosophy.
“Basaveshwara supported equal rights for women and men,” Vikramarka noted, continuing: “In line with this, the state government is offering interest-free loans to women and aims to enable them to become crorepatis.”
Responding to KCR questioning the government’s performance, Vikramarka wondered if following the ideals of Basaveshwara and implementing programmes inspired by his philosophy could be regarded as a failure.