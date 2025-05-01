Congress will rule for 10 yrs, KCR can rest in farmhouse: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came down heavily on BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for criticising the policies of the Congress and describing it as the main villain of Telangana during the pink party’s silver jubilee celebrations at Elkathurthy village in Hanumkonda district on April 27.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of saint, poet and social reformer Mahatma Basaveshwara at Ravindra Bharathi here on Wednesday, Revanth asserted that the Congress would govern Telangana for the next decade while his predecessor KCR can “rest” at his farmhouse, where his legacy of ruling Telangana would be “buried”.

Deploring KCR’s lack of gratitude to the state government for providing TGSRTC buses for the BRS event, he said that the people would have appreciated it if he had acknowledged the government’s good work or raised public issues instead of attacking the ruling party.

He demanded that KCR explain how he justified his role as the Leader of the Opposition without discharging his duties. “As the Leader of the Opposition, he has drawn a salary of Rs 65 lakh till now, along with facilities like a house, vehicles and police protection but he does not work. Which law allows this? Why is he sleeping in his farmhouse instead of fulfilling his role?” Revanth asked.

Challenging KCR’s claim that welfare schemes came to a halt under Congress rule, the CM listed the ongoing initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Aarogyasri, free electricity, Shaadi Mubarak-Kalyana Lakshmi, free RTC bus travel for women and job creation for unemployed youth.

“Which scheme has been suspended? Don’t you see any of this?” he asked the BRS chief.