Proud of Telangana’s OBC empowerment inspiring entire country: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congratulating the Union government for its decision to conduct a caste census, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday credited Rahul Gandhi for first raising the demand during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Revanth noted that Telangana was the first state to carry out a caste survey, calling it a historic step.
In a post on X, he wrote: “Based on the vision of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, who first demanded a nationwide caste census during the #BharatJodoYatra, Telangana became the first state to conduct a caste survey last year. It was the first in Independent #India since the 1931 British-era census. A state-wide comprehensive Social, Economic, Caste Survey was conducted and found that 56.32% of the population belongs to the BCs.”
He added, “Based on this report, tabled in the Telangana Assembly, the state proposed 42% OBC reservations in education, employment, and political representation. @INCTelangana led the campaign nationally, even staging protests at #JantarMantar to press for a caste census. Today, we’ve shown that what Telangana does today, India follows tomorrow.”
Calling it a proud moment, Revanth said: “Shri Rahul Gandhi’s vision has become policy, even from the opposition benches. Telangana’s push for OBC empowerment has now inspired national action. We welcome and thank Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for including a caste census in the upcoming national census. #TelanganaCasteSurvey #SocialJustice.”
TG set an example for Centre to emulate: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
Meanwhile, Transport & BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Congress government in Telangana has set an example for the nation to follow.
He said that the state government has completed the process of conducting the Socio, Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey — from proposal stage to publishing the report — within a span of one year.
Prabhakar also thanked the Union government for its decision to conduct a caste census. He noted that the state government passed a resolution urging the Centre to undertake a similar exercise across the nation.
“Although it’s late, the Union government took a historic decision. The nationwide caste survey was previously held during British rule, and it’s a welcome sign that the Union government has decided to conduct a caste survey. It is a victory for the people of Telangana,” Prabhakar added.
Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that the Congress has been demanding that the Centre conduct a nationwide caste census for a very long time. However, she said, the BJP-led Union government was adamant all these days. She added that the pressure has been increasing on the Centre after Telangana conducted a caste survey and it had to finally oblige.
“Rahul Gandhi’s demand to conduct an X-ray of the country has finally been accepted by the Centre. The Congress and the state government welcome the Centre’s decision,” she added.