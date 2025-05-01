Proud of Telangana’s OBC empowerment inspiring entire country: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congratulating the Union government for its decision to conduct a caste census, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday credited Rahul Gandhi for first raising the demand during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Revanth noted that Telangana was the first state to carry out a caste survey, calling it a historic step.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Based on the vision of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji, who first demanded a nationwide caste census during the #BharatJodoYatra, Telangana became the first state to conduct a caste survey last year. It was the first in Independent #India since the 1931 British-era census. A state-wide comprehensive Social, Economic, Caste Survey was conducted and found that 56.32% of the population belongs to the BCs.”

He added, “Based on this report, tabled in the Telangana Assembly, the state proposed 42% OBC reservations in education, employment, and political representation. @INCTelangana led the campaign nationally, even staging protests at #JantarMantar to press for a caste census. Today, we’ve shown that what Telangana does today, India follows tomorrow.”

Calling it a proud moment, Revanth said: “Shri Rahul Gandhi’s vision has become policy, even from the opposition benches. Telangana’s push for OBC empowerment has now inspired national action. We welcome and thank Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for including a caste census in the upcoming national census. #TelanganaCasteSurvey #SocialJustice.”