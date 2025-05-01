Telangana High Court refuses to intervene in Nagaram land scam

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, on Wednesday declined to interfere with the interim orders passed by a single judge in connection with a high-profile land case involving government and Bhoodan lands in Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

The case stems from allegations of large-scale forgery, land record manipulation and illegal transactions involving over 26 acres of land spread across Survey Nos 181, 182, 194 and 195.

A group of senior IPS officers — Ravi Gupta, Tarun Joshi, Renu Goyal, BK Rahul Hegde, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Sowmya Mishra, Swathi Lakra and Rekha Sharraf — had filed three writ appeals challenging the single judge’s April 24 order. The order had imposed a stay on all land transactions linked to the disputed survey numbers, pending investigation into alleged scam.

The original writ petition was filed by Birla Mahesh, a private individual, who alleged that several senior bureaucrats colluded with revenue and registration officials to manipulate land records and carry out fraudulent transactions. The petition accused the officials of committing forgery, document tampering, and conspiracy in transferring government and Bhoodan lands.

In their appeal, the IPS officers argued that the single judge’s order was passed ex parte, without giving affected landowners an opportunity to be heard, thereby violating principles of natural justice. They further contended that the interim relief granted by the court exceeded the scope of the petition, which had merely sought consideration of representations and submission of investigation progress reports.

However, the bench refused to set aside or stay the single judge’s interim order and instead granted the appellants liberty to approach the single judge with petitions for vacating the stay for further relief.