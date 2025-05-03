Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Amberpet flyover on May 5; Kishan Reddy reviews development projects

HYDERABAD: Announcing that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the newly constructed Amberpet flyover on May 5, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday directed officials to make necessary arrangements.

Kishan also reviewed the status of land acquisition for the Uppal flyover and instructed the officials concerned to complete the process at the earliest.

He was speaking at a DISHA meeting held at the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Centre in Jubilee Hills with officials from the Hyderabad district. Kishan directed officials to focus not only on the Hitec City area but also on bastis. He stated that the GHMC should ensure basic amenities in areas witnessing rapid expansion.

He further advised officials to accord equal attention to the Old City, observing that a disproportionate focus was currently placed on the Hitec City. Kishan reviewed ongoing development projects funded by the Centre.

He also inquired about the status of Mudra loans and requested a detailed report from the Hyderabad collector and bankers, including the number of applications received in the first phase and the amount of loans sanctioned.

Kishan asked officials to submit details regarding the second and third phases of the Metro Rail expansion to the Centre and said the Central government would provide support for the project.