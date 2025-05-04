33 districts now connected by NHs under Bharat Mala project in Telangana: G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy stated that the Union government is spending lakhs of crores for infrastructure development across the country. He said that over the past ten years, the Centre has developed national highways and enhanced connectivity to support economic growth.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Saturday, Kishan said: “Before 2014, only 2,500 kilometres of national highways existed in the state. Today, that number has grown to 5,200 kilometres, with 32 out of 33 districts now connected by national highways under the Bharat Mala project."

He added that the Union government is spending nearly Rs 1 lakh crore on five major corridors in the state. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will inaugurate and lay the foundation for several projects worth Rs 5,146 crore on May 5 in Adilabad and Hyderabad. Kishan further added that the Centre is taking special initiatives to expand the Hyderabad-Srisailam road and is also focusing on the six-lane expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway.