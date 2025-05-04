Telangana: Appointment of MLA as State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief challenged

The Telangana High Court has sought an explanation from the state government regarding the appointment of Seetha Dayakar Reddy as chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The court has asked the government to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.

The order follows a petition by Chinta Krishna from Nalgonda, who has questioned the appointment of the former Devarakadra MLA. The petition argues that the selection process did not comply with the Child Rights Commission Act, 2005, which requires that the chairperson have at least 10 years of experience in child welfare.

Justice Pulla Karthik, who is hearing the case, noted the petitioner’s argument that the MLA does not meet the eligibility criteria laid out in the statute. The petition has also called for the cancellation of GO 45, which formalised her appointment last month.