Former minister sought election survey report from key accused?

HYDERABAD: A key accused in the phone tapping case, A Sravan Kumar Rao is believed to have told the police in his confession that a former minister, who held key portfolios in the previous BRS government, had asked him to give a copy of the 2023 Assembly election survey he had conduced.

The survey predicted that the BRS will lose the elections, which were held on November 30, 2023.

It may be mentioned here that the present state government had informed the Telangana High Court that the other accused in the case had intercepted 4,200 phone calls, including those of Congress leaders, between November 15 to 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, a source said that Sravan Rao filed a petition in the Nampally court stating the police had forced him to sign the confession statement.