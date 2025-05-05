Telangana government to launch second phase of Bhu Bharati pilot project on May 5

HYDERABAD: The state government will roll out the second phase of Bhu Bharati pilot project, its flagship land records management initiative, on Monday, covering 28 mandals across 28 districts.

A key component of the recently enacted Bhu Bharati Act, the pilot project is part of a broader effort by the Congress-led administration to correct long-standing discrepancies in land records and implement farmer-centric reforms.

The first phase, conducted from April 17 to 30 in four mandals, laid the groundwork for this wider expansion.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the second phase of the pilot project will focus on collecting applications related to land disputes and inaccuracies in revenue records from people, while also continuing a state-wide awareness campaign to educate citizens about the new Act.

“This legislation safeguards the interests of our farmers and landowners,” Ponguleti said, criticising the previous BRS government for alleged mismanagement.

“We are correcting historical injustices and bringing governance closer to the people,” the minister added.

Public engagement

As part of the pilot project, revenue officials will visit villages in the designated mandals to accept applications and facilitate corrections after proper verification. They will also conduct information sessions to promote public engagement and understanding.

District collectors have been directed to oversee local implementation of the programme. Their involvement, the government says, is essential to foster transparency and build public trust.

The selected mandals for the second phase of project implementation include Bharoj (Adilabad), Sujathanagar (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Nadikudi (Hanmakonda), Buggaram (Jagtial), Ghanpur (Janagaon), Regonda (Jayashankar Bhupalpally), Itikyal (Jogulamba Gadwal), Saidapur (Karimnagar), Penchikalpet (Komaram Bheem Asifabad), Dhantalapalle (Mahabubabad), Musapet (Mahabubnagar), Bheemaram (Mancherial), Chilpichid (Medak), Keesara (Medchal Malkajgiri), Pentlavalli (Nagar Kurnool), Nakrekal (Nalgonda), Kuntala (Nirmal), Mondera (Nizamabad), Eliged (Peddapalli), Rudrangi (Rajanna Siricilla), Kundurg (Ranga Reddy), Kondapur (Sangareddy), Akkannapet (Siddipet), Garidepally (Suryapet), Dharur (Vikarabad), Gopalapet (Wanaparthy), Wardannapet (Warangal), and Atmakur (Yadadri Bhuvanagiri).