Telangana to witness inclement weather for a week

HYDERABAD: The state is expected to witness light to moderate rains and thundershowers over the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the upper air cyclonic circulation over south Telangana has weakened, a north-south trough from south Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar via Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu remains active at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next five days, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in several districts, including Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

On Wednesday, Nalgonda recorded the highest temperature in the state at 40.9°C, followed by Adilabad and Karimnagar at 40.7°C. In Hyderabad, the maximum was 39.3°C in Patancheru and Serilingampally.

For the next 48 hours, the city of Hyderabad will see partly to generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely towards evening or night. Morning hazy conditions are expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 24°C, with surface winds from the south or southeast at 4–8 kmph.