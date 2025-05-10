Padma Shri Mohan Reddy appointed as NITW BoG chairperson

HANAMKONDA: The National Institute of Technology Warangal has announced the appointment of Padma Shri Dr BVR Mohan Reddy as chairperson of its Board of Governors. As per the Ministry of Education, Dr Reddy will serve for six months or until further orders.

Founder of Cyient Ltd and current chairperson of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, Dr Reddy is a noted industrialist and educationist with a strong legacy in engineering and IT. He is a former chairman of NASSCOM and a key figure in shaping India’s tech policy.

NIT Warangal Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi welcomed the appointment, stating Dr Reddy’s leadership will enhance the institute’s academic and research profile and strengthen industry linkages.