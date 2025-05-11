Miss World 2025 opens in Telangana with bridal gold and tribal soul

HYDERABAD: The grand opening of the 72nd Miss World pageant in Telangana was a dazzling spectacle of beauty, culture and global unity. Held in a state steeped in heritage, the event seamlessly blended international glamour with the rich traditions of Telangana.
As the audience settled in, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation. The event began on a soulful note with 50 vocalists performing the state anthem Jaya Jaya He Telangana, followed by a vibrant Perini dance performance by 250 artists. Perini, meaning prerna (inspiration), set the tone for an evening that celebrated cultural pride and global beauty.
A short promotional video on Telangana Tourism followed, showcasing the state’s scenic and cultural wealth. Artist Ramakrishna then led a powerful Kommukoya folk dance that captivated the audience.
Next, the highly anticipated Miss World continental parades began. Contestants from the Americas and the Caribbean were the first to take the stage, dressed in their national costumes, dancing in harmony to upbeat music.
The celebration of global traditions continued with a spirited Gussadi tribal dance from Telangana, before contestants from Africa presented their countries’ cultures with grace and colour.
The Lambada dance added another layer of local vibrancy before contestants from Europe — 33 in all — graced the stage, representing their nations with elegance. An electrifying Oggu Dolu performance followed, filling the venue with rhythmic energy.
Then came Asia, with 22 contestants showcasing their cultures. India’s representative Nandini Gupta stunned the crowd in a traditional bridal ensemble, earning thunderous applause. Her appearance was a moment of pride, especially as she later walked with the Indian flag held high.
Jayesh Ranjan, who holds the additional charge as Special Chief Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, said, “We are able to host Miss World in peace because of our leaders. We welcome all of you to enjoy your stay in Telangana, and we hope you return with your families to explore more of our state’s beauty.”
The climax of the event featured all 108 contestants walking the stage, proudly waving their national flags. The Indian National Anthem played, prompting the entire stadium to rise in respect, followed by resounding chants of Jai Hind.
Miss World 2023 Krystyna Pyszkova addressed the audience with a warm “Namaste Telangana” and told the contestants, “You all look beautiful. Cherish this moment; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Miss World CEO Julia Morley and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy then officially declared the event open. The night ended on a high note as contestants swayed to ‘One Love, One World’, the Miss World anthem.
As the divas exited the stage, the crowd echoed with cheers, and a message that summed up the spirit of the night: Telangana Zarur Aana.
Grand show floors attendees
While the Miss World opening event was a grand spectacle, the stadium did appear somewhat empty. Many in the audience expressed disappointment over the arrangements, particularly the infrastructure, like dusty seats, drawing complaints.
Despite the shortcomings, some attendees were swept away by the performances. An attendee, Victoria, visibly thrilled to witness the event live, said, “It was a truly wonderful experience. We don’t get to see events like this every day. The entry of Miss India Nandini Gupta was the highlight for me. I’ll cherish this moment forever.”
A young attendee, recording the event on his phone, added, “It’s amazing to see contestants from so many countries on one stage. Being here in person makes it even more special.”
Though the stadium wasn’t packed, the evening ended on a positive note, with guests waving cheerfully to the contestants from across the globe.