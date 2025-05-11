Miss World 2025 opens in Telangana with bridal gold and tribal soul

HYDERABAD: The grand opening of the 72nd Miss World pageant in Telangana was a dazzling spectacle of beauty, culture and global unity. Held in a state steeped in heritage, the event seamlessly blended international glamour with the rich traditions of Telangana.

As the audience settled in, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation. The event began on a soulful note with 50 vocalists performing the state anthem Jaya Jaya He Telangana, followed by a vibrant Perini dance performance by 250 artists. Perini, meaning prerna (inspiration), set the tone for an evening that celebrated cultural pride and global beauty.

A short promotional video on Telangana Tourism followed, showcasing the state’s scenic and cultural wealth. Artist Ramakrishna then led a powerful Kommukoya folk dance that captivated the audience.

Next, the highly anticipated Miss World continental parades began. Contestants from the Americas and the Caribbean were the first to take the stage, dressed in their national costumes, dancing in harmony to upbeat music.

The celebration of global traditions continued with a spirited Gussadi tribal dance from Telangana, before contestants from Africa presented their countries’ cultures with grace and colour.

The Lambada dance added another layer of local vibrancy before contestants from Europe — 33 in all — graced the stage, representing their nations with elegance. An electrifying Oggu Dolu performance followed, filling the venue with rhythmic energy.