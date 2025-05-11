Pillar of Kakatiya-era temple found in Nagnoor village

KARIMNAGAR: A pillar from a 12th-century temple (Kakatiya era) has been unearthed in Nagnoor village, known for its rich temple heritage, in Karimnagar rural mandal. The carved granite pillar, about three feet tall and one-and-a-half feet wide, was found partially buried in the earth.

Senior archaeologist and sculptor Dr Eemani Shivanagi Reddy, senior sthapati B Sudhakar Singh and historian Sankepally Nagendra Sharma recently visited the site. Dr Shivanagi explained that the intricately carved pillar, with small perforations through which even straws can pass, dates back to the Kakatiya period and holds architectural significance.

The pillar has since been moved to the Karimnagar Archaeology Museum for preservation.

During their visit, the experts also inspected an old Shivalayam temple in the village and discovered a Jain sculpture smeared with sindoor. They recommended the removal of the paste and the shifting of the sculpture to the museum for proper conservation.

Assistant Director of the Archaeology Department Naini Sagar said the newly discovered pillar will be preserved along with other artefacts from the Jain, Buddhist and Nizam eras currently housed in the museum.