Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka warns of return of feudal rule

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka cautioned people to remain vigilant against those attempting to revive feudal rule in Telangana, referring to them as “looters” who exploited the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony at the Palm Oil Factory premises in the Aswaraopet constituency, Vikramarka, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy launched several new 33/11 kV substations and related infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the power supply in the region.

It is unjust for a people’s government to implement welfare schemes and ensure the state’s wealth is distributed among its four crore citizens? Bhatti asked, adding, “We did not come to power to loot the people.”

Criticising the previous BRS, he said, “The BRS ruled for ten years like a leech, draining the state. They amassed wealth through illegal means, splurged on farmhouses, and made irresponsible statements.”

He announced the launch of the Indira Giri Water Development Scheme, a `12,500 crore initiative aimed at supporting tribal agriculture.