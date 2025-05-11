Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges public support for Army, condemns Pakistan’s attacks

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Indian Army has given a strong response to Pakistan’s provocation by destroying terrorist camps in nine locations with courage and bravery.

On Saturday, Kishan performed pujas at the Kanakadurga Ammavari temple in Basheerbagh, praying for the strength and victory of Indian soldiers fighting terrorism. He expressed grief over the brutal killing of 26 Indian civilians by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam and recalled past attacks in Hyderabad’s Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat, and Sai Baba Temple.

The minister called on people across the Telugu states to organise special prayers and mass rallies in every village, mandal, and district to show solidarity with the armed forces and honour their sacrifices.

Accusing Pakistan of long-standing efforts to destabilise India, The MP condemned its attempts to harm the nation’s unity, economy, and progress. He said the entire country — irrespective of caste, religion, or region — stands united in support of Indian soldiers and strongly condemns Pakistan’s actions.

