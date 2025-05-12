Telangana MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy helps boy secure Rs 3 lakh for surgery

KHAMMAM: Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy extended support to an auto driver, Banoth Saidulu from Wyra, who sought his assistance for his seven-year-old son, suffering from a genetic bone marrow disorder.

The MP promptly intervened to facilitate medical aid, assisting Banoth obtain Rs 3 lakh through a Letter of Credit (LC) from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMRF) for his son, Upender’s bone marrow transplant surgery. The LC was issued after the MP coordinated with relevant officials in Delhi, ensuring the necessary financial support for the child’s treatment.

On Sunday, Raghuram handed over the LC to the family at their residence, expressing hope for Upender’s successful surgery.

Similarly, the MP also visited the family of Gudikonda Vinod, a victim of a recent gas cylinder explosion in Mittapalli village. The explosion resulted in four fatalities. Raghuram, accompanied by Sathupalli MLA Dr M Ragamayee, consoled the family and provided financial assistance to support Vinod’s recovery.