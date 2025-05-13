Telangana witnesses 6% rise in commercial tax revenue

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday stated that the Commercial Taxes Department recorded an overall six per cent growth this year, which he described as a positive development.

The deputy CM said that in March, the department had set a revenue target of Rs 600 crore through CST and VAT, and approximately Rs 500 crore was realised. He advised the officials to move forward with a well-structured plan to achieve the targets in future too.

Vikramarka chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilisation at the Secretariat. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao, who are members of the committee, participated in the meeting.

The deputy CM, however, said that though good progress has been seen in the sale of apartments and flats, the expected momentum is lacking in the sale of agricultural lands and open plots.

The ministers instructed officials to analyse the situation and take appropriate action. They directed officials to identify and rectify any revenue leaks in the Excise Department to enhance income. Regarding the Transport department, the ministers directed that the newly introduced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system be widely implemented across various departments to conduct large-scale inspections.

They further instructed the Tribal Welfare department to ensure that sand sales in tribal areas be conducted through tribal societies, identifying genuine beneficiaries and enrolling them as members. They stressed that the department should take this matte seriously and implement it carefully to ensure real tribal members receive the benefits.

The ministers also instructed Revenue officials to identify valuable government lands in district centres and take immediate steps to protect them. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was advised to expedite the process of issuing construction permits.