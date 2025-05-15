Recipe with science, sentiment and rice

In the world of rice breeding, few stories bloom as beautifully as Kamala’s. Born not just in the lab but in the heart of a grieving son, Kamala — the world’s first genome-edited rice variety — is both a scientific triumph and a tribute. Dr Satendra Kumar Mangrauthia, the principal scientist at the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), Rajendranagar, and his team developed DRR Dhan 100 — popularly known as Kamala — entirely in India using cutting-edge genome editing. Kamala promises higher yields, stronger stems and sustainability — all without foreign DNA. As India joins the US and Japan in this breakthrough, Dr Mangrauthia, in a conversation with TNIE’s Adeena A, discusses the significance of this innovation and its potential to transform Indian agriculture.
Excerpts
What makes Kamala unique?
DRR Dhan 100, or Kamala, is the first rice variety in the world developed using genome-editing technology. This cutting-edge method allows for precise crop improvement, making Kamala a milestone in rice breeding. While the US and Japan have commercialised genome-edited crops, India has become the third country to apply this technology specifically to rice.
Why the name ‘Kamala’?
Kamala is named in memory of my late mother. Losing her was one of the most painful moments of my life, and since then, I’ve dedicated all my work to her. Naming this variety Kamala is a heartfelt tribute to her love and support.
How does genome editing differ from genetic modification?
They are fundamentally different. Genetic modification involves inserting foreign genes into a plant. In contrast, genome editing works within the plant’s own genetic makeup, selectively tweaking or removing undesirable traits without introducing foreign DNA. It’s like adjusting the balance between good and bad genes in humans.
Why was Samba Masoori chosen as the parent variety?
Samba Masoori is popular but has its limitations. It yields only about 4–5 tonnes per hectare, compared to newer varieties that reach 8–10 tonnes. Its weak stem is prone to lodging (bending or breaking) in strong winds, and it takes 145–150 days to mature. We aimed to retain its desirable traits while improving yield, stem strength, and reducing its maturity period to 130–135 days. This saves water, reduces methane emissions, and gives farmers time to prepare for the next crop.
What were the major challenges?
When we began, no expert labs or protocols for genome editing existed in India. We had to develop everything from scratch — editing protocols, tissue culture methods and transformation techniques. Regulatory hurdles were another challenge. Fortunately, in March 2022, the Indian government exempted genome-edited crops from strict biosafety regulations, allowing us to move forward smoothly.
How will Kamala benefit Indian farmers?
Kamala retains the grain quality of Samba Mahsuri but delivers a higher yield and matures 15–20 days earlier. This saves water, fertilisers and labour. It has a stronger stem, shows moderate drought tolerance, and performs well with 50–60% less nitrogen input. Unlike hybrids, farmers can save and reuse the seeds, making it cost-effective and suitable for organic farming. Kamala has no special cultivation requirements and reduces input costs, ultimately increasing farmers’ incomes.
What was the research timeline?
Our research began in 2018–2019. By 2021, we had a working prototype, which we tested in-house over two seasons. In 2023, it entered multi-location trials under the All India Coordinated Research Project, spanning 25 sites across India. Trials were conducted over three cropping seasons — Kharif 2023, Rabi 2024 and Kharif 2024 — covering five full generations of testing.
What is the current status of Kamala? When will it reach farmers?
Kamala has been officially recognised, and we are currently multiplying its seeds. Once we secure the remaining regulatory approvals, we hope to release it to farmers by the Kharif season of 2026.
What’s next for your team?
We are now working on rice varieties with disease and insect resistance, climate resilience and enhanced nutritional content. These are key focus areas as we aim to expand the benefits of genome editing across more crops. Genome editing is just the beginning — a transformative tool that could reduce India’s dependence on imports, boost oilseed and pulse exports and position India as a global agricultural leader. This pioneering breakthrough is a crucial step towards building a self-sufficient and sustainable future for Indian farming.