Sircilla to implement sand tax

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Authorities in Rajanna-Sircilla district are set to implement a sand tax system to curb illegal sand transportation. They have ordered sand transporters to register their vehicle ownership documents with the concerned section and submit a demand draft of Rs 10,000 in the name of the district collector to the superintendent of the ‘C’ section.

District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said that the registration must be completed within a week.

“Only then will vehicle owners be allowed to procure sand from the authorised sand reaches in the district,” he said, warning that strict action would be taken against those found excavating or transporting sand from unauthorised locations.

The district has 15 authorised sand reaches spread across 12 mandals, with over 2 lakh cubic metres of available sand deposits. To curb illegal excavation, the movement of sand-carrying vehicles will be monitored by the Revenue and Mines departments.