Telangana CM promises Rs 200 crore for developing Kaleshwaram temple as major tourist hub

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the state government will allocate Rs 200 crore for the development of the Kaleshwaram temple as a major tourist destination, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the funds would be released through the green channel.

The chief minister was speaking after taking a holy bath at the confluence of the Godavari and Pranahita rivers near Kaleshwaram after the Saraswathi Pushkaralu commenced. He directed officials to prepare a master plan for the project ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

Addressing the devotees present, Revanth asserted that his government was committed to preserving Telangana’s culture and traditions. He acknowledged the officials for the arrangements made for pilgrims and noted that a tent city had been established to provide accommodation.