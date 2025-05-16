Telangana CM promises Rs 200 crore for developing Kaleshwaram temple as major tourist hub

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the state government will allocate Rs 200 crore for the development of the Kaleshwaram temple as a major tourist destination, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the funds would be released through the green channel.
The chief minister was speaking after taking a holy bath at the confluence of the Godavari and Pranahita rivers near Kaleshwaram after the Saraswathi Pushkaralu commenced. He directed officials to prepare a master plan for the project ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.
Addressing the devotees present, Revanth asserted that his government was committed to preserving Telangana’s culture and traditions. He acknowledged the officials for the arrangements made for pilgrims and noted that a tent city had been established to provide accommodation.
Referring to the upcoming Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu over the next three years, he remarked that it would be a privilege for him to oversee arrangements for the two events.
A word of praise for Sridhar Babu
Recalling that former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao had represented Manthani in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Revanth said that the late leader had gone on to introduce economic reforms in the country.
Now, D Sridhar Babu is representing Manthani and he is doing an excellent job as IT and Industries minister, the chief minister said. He pointed out that Sridhar Babu played a key role in attracting investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore over the past 16 months.
Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Sridhar Babu and others were also present.