Telangana CM Revanth sanctions houses to two Dalits in Chinnamallareddy village

KAMAREDDY: Fulfilling a promise he made during the 2023 Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sanctioned Indiramma houses to two Dalit families.

Senior Congress leader and Advisor to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Thursday said that during his padayatra, Revanth had visited the houses of two Dalit families in Chinnamallareddy village of Bhiknoor mandal.

“He was moved by the dilapidated condition of their residences and assured them that he would sanction houses to them after the Congress forms the government in the state,” Shabbir said.

“Now, the government has sanctioned houses to Bhikkanoor Laxmi and Chityala Rajamani. Sanction letters have been handed over to them,” Shabbir continued, adding that if the Congress makes any promises, it surely fulfils them.