Well staffed, hospitals in Kothagudem drive up institutional deliveries

KHAMMAM: A 25% monthly increase was recorded in the number of normal deliveries in government facilities across Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Officials attribute this to the measures employed to improve maternal healthcare, especially in remote areas like Bhadrachalam, Cherla, Ashwaraopet, Manuguru, Burgampadu, Palvoncha and Yellandu.

The officials also pointed out that 84% of the total deliveries in the district have been in government hospitals. According to district hospital coordinator Dr G Ravibabu, the number of normal deliveries rose from 320 in March to 400 in April 2025.

He said earlier, doctors were reluctant to work in rural hospitals, but District Collector Jitesh V Patil secured government approval to increase their salaries, leading to full staffing in all hospitals.

Midwives are also playing a key role by guiding pregnant women through exercises that promote natural childbirth, he added. “We are providing air-conditioning, coolers and purified drinking water in all seven hospitals in the district, which is also encouraging more normal deliveries in government facilities,” Dr Ravibabu said.

To address the shortage of specialists in remote areas, the collector sanctioned additional incentives, resulting in the recruitment of obstetricians, paediatricians, anaesthetists and radiologists in hospitals like Bhadrachalam, Manuguru and Palvoncha.