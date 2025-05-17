Prepare Electricity Plan to achieve USD 1 trillion economy: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive three-year ‘Electricity Plan’ to address the future needs of the state and achieve a USD 1 trillion economy.

At a review meeting on the energy sector held here on Friday, he outlined a strategy to meet the state’s soaring power demand, driven by rapid economic and industrial growth.

Emphasising the need for Telangana to prepare for its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, Revanth directed the senior officials to draft a comprehensive three-year ‘Electricity Plan’ to address future needs, with a strong focus on modern, clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Announcing a complete network of underground power supply lines for the upcoming Bharat Future City in the state, he instructed the officials to upgrade sub-stations to meet field-level power demand and prioritise the modernisation of power lines.

Revanth said that power towers, poles and lines should not be visible in the Future City. He also asked them to remove high-tension lines, setting new standards for urban energy infrastructure.

Anticipating a surge in power demand due to ambitious development projects, industrial expansion and urbanisation, he instructed the Energy department to develop a detailed roadmap. With power demand projected to rise from 17,162 MW this year to 18,138 MW in 2025–26 and 31,808 MW by 2034–35, the plan should ensure uninterrupted supply for irrigation projects, Metro Rail expansion, new railway lines, data centres and industrial hubs, he told the officials.