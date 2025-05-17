Prepare Electricity Plan to achieve USD 1 trillion economy: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive three-year ‘Electricity Plan’ to address the future needs of the state and achieve a USD 1 trillion economy.
At a review meeting on the energy sector held here on Friday, he outlined a strategy to meet the state’s soaring power demand, driven by rapid economic and industrial growth.
Emphasising the need for Telangana to prepare for its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, Revanth directed the senior officials to draft a comprehensive three-year ‘Electricity Plan’ to address future needs, with a strong focus on modern, clean and sustainable energy solutions.
Announcing a complete network of underground power supply lines for the upcoming Bharat Future City in the state, he instructed the officials to upgrade sub-stations to meet field-level power demand and prioritise the modernisation of power lines.
Revanth said that power towers, poles and lines should not be visible in the Future City. He also asked them to remove high-tension lines, setting new standards for urban energy infrastructure.
Anticipating a surge in power demand due to ambitious development projects, industrial expansion and urbanisation, he instructed the Energy department to develop a detailed roadmap. With power demand projected to rise from 17,162 MW this year to 18,138 MW in 2025–26 and 31,808 MW by 2034–35, the plan should ensure uninterrupted supply for irrigation projects, Metro Rail expansion, new railway lines, data centres and industrial hubs, he told the officials.
Shift to renewable energy
Revanth also stressed the need to shift to renewable energy to support the state’s industrial growth, for the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and data centres. He suggested that the officials go in for floating solar power, leveraging all available resources and partnering with globally renowned companies to boost clean energy production.
The chief minister also suggested generating solar power along the 160 km Outer Ring Road and exploring the installation of solar panels on footpaths and nalas within GHMC limits.
Revanth also directed senior officials to install smart poles on an experimental basis at key locations in Greater Hyderabad, enhancing aesthetics and efficiency in power distribution.
He lauded the officials of the Energy department for meeting this year’s record-high demand of 17,162 MW — a 9.8% increase from last year — without power cuts, setting a national benchmark.
He urged senior officials to prepare for unprecedented summer demand and the energy needs of mass transportation systems, municipal corporations beyond Hyderabad, and the upcoming Data City.
Revanth suggested that the senior officials coordinate with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to address power requirements for radial roads and satellite townships. He also emphasised the need for pumped storage projects to complement renewable energy efforts.
Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also present.