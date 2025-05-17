Telangana man booked trying to extort Rs 1 crore from ex-lover’s hubby,

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man has been booked by Banjara Hills police for allegedly blackmailing a businessman and demanding Rs 1 crore, threatening to leak private photos and videos of the latter’s wife. The incident came to light following a complaint filed a few days ago.

According to the 37-year-old complainant, the accused, Mohd Ifteqar Ahmed, had been in an illicit relationship with his wife in the past. During that time, he allegedly took explicit photos and videos of her without consent. Although the relationship has since ended and the woman has chosen to live with her husband and children, the accused is reportedly continuing to harass and blackmail the family.

In his complaint, the businessman stated: “Mohd Ifteqar is threatening to release private pictures and videos of my wife, which were taken during their past relationship, unless I pay him Rs 1 crore. He has also sent sample images via WhatsApp and then deleted them immediately.”

The complainant further mentioned that on April 4, 2025, his legal advisor contacted Ifteqar to address the issue. Ifteqar allegedly summoned the complainant to a meeting at Café Niloufer in Banjara Hills at 9.15 pm, where he appeared with another unidentified individual. During the meeting, he reportedly pressured the complainant to either divorce his wife or compel her to seek khula (a form of separation initiated by the wife under Islamic law).

The situation escalated when the accused allegedly threatened to harm the couple’s three children if his demands were not met. He insisted he would delete all incriminating material only after receiving the Rs 1 crore payment.