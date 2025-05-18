20 Maoists arrested while fleeing from Karregutta

MULUGU: Police from Venkatapuram, Kannaigudem and Wazeedu police stations have arrested 20 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group — reportedly fleeing the Karregutta forest area — and recovered a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition from them.

Briefing newsmen, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Dr P Shabarish recalled that Maoists had planted IEDs in the Karregutta forest area, which lies under the jurisdiction of Venkatapuram, Wazeedu and Peruru police stations in Mulugu district, and Elimidi and Usur police stations in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

A statement issued by the group on April 8, 2025, reportedly warned Adivasis and others not to enter the area.

He disclosed that three 5.56 mm INSAS rifles, four 7.62 mm SLR rifles, one .303 rifle, four 8 mm rifles, 16 cartridges for 12-bore weapons, two live grenades, 17 magazines and 180 live rounds, along with `58,155 in cash, four walkie-talkies with antennas, six radios, nine rechargeable batteries, six pen drives, six memory cards, eight card readers, two kit bags, party literature and other items were seized from the Maoists.

According to the SP, those arrested include one Division Committee Member (DVC), five Area Committee Members (ACMs), and 14 party members. The DVC was identified as Kattam Bheem, a resident of Eladamdagoo village in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

The ACMs were identified as Kunjam Lakka, Marigala Sumathi alias Seetha, Hemala Sukki, Madakam Mase, and Kattam Joga, all reportedly from Chhattisgarh. The remaining 14 were also said to be from Chhattisgarh.